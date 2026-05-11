Member of Russian State Duma has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for supporting aggression against Ukraine, - Office of Prosecutor General

A member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the "United Russia" party has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison, with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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Indeed, the court established that, since the start of the full-scale invasion, the official had publicly supported Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of its territories.

I visited the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region

In March–April 2022, he illegally crossed Ukraine’s state border and visited temporarily occupied settlements in the Luhansk region, including Luhansk, Shchastya, Stanytsia Luhanska, and Popasna. There, he met with representatives of the occupation administration, handed out party membership cards, and participated in propaganda events.

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Called for support of the so-called "SMO"

He also appeared on media outlets controlled by the occupiers, where he called for support for the so-called "Special Military Operation." In addition, he visited the positions of Russian armed forces and publicly endorsed Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Supplied the Russian military

The man systematically supplied units of the Russian Armed Forces with logistical support, including communications equipment, reconnaissance equipment, and ammunition. He also coordinated, on behalf of the Kremlin, the activities of so-called "humanitarian centers," which were used to extend the aggressor state’s influence in the temporarily occupied territory.

The court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 110 and Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—for infringing upon the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and justifying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

The special pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.