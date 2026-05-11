Zelenskyy held talks with President of UAE: Our teams continue to work closely together on security matters

On Monday, May 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Zelenskyy announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Security cooperation

During the conversation, the Ukrainian leader condemned the recent attacks by Iran on the UAE.

"And we must do everything necessary to effectively protect lives in the Zatoka region, which is of global importance," he emphasized.

"It is important that, against this backdrop, our teams continue to work closely together on security matters. I was pleased to hear that Ukrainian expertise is truly helping to build reliable safeguards for people's lives. We discussed continuing this work," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing new measures and will develop security partnerships with Gulf states, — Zelenskyy

UAE mediation in prisoner exchanges

In addition, the head of state thanked the president of the UAE for his assistance in securing the return of our people from Russian captivity.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects this work to continue.

Joint projects in the energy sector

"We also discussed joint projects in the energy sector. I am grateful to the UAE for ensuring that our agreements are implemented on the basis of reciprocity and that Ukraine is also receiving the necessary support, particularly in the energy sector. We also discussed other potential projects in various areas," the president said.