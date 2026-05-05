Ukraine is preparing new measures and will develop security partnerships with Gulf states, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as on the latest findings from Ukrainian military expert teams assisting with the strengthening of defenses.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He noted that Iran had launched strikes against the United Arab Emirates the day before, and that there has been a noticeable increase in military tensions in the Gulf. Zelenskyy condemned these actions by Iran.

"It is important that security improves, and much depends on how quickly the situation stabilizes and security is ensured in this region—not only here but around the world. This applies to security, the economy, and social issues. The well-being of most countries is at risk because of what is happening in this very region," he said.

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Ukraine is contributing to stabilization and the establishment of security

The President has set out the objectives for our diplomatic team regarding bilateral relations with the Gulf countries and with the region as a whole.

"We are preparing new initiatives and will continue to strengthen our security partnership. Today, we proposed specific areas of cooperation to Bahrain, and our respective teams will work out the details. We are also monitoring the implementation of previous agreements with countries in the region based on the principle of mutual cooperation."

"We are providing Ukraine with the necessary support by working with our partners. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" Zelenskyy added.