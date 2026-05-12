Enemy has advanced near Pazeno, Kalenyky and in Riznykivka in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState

The enemy has advanced in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced near Pazeno (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Kalenyky (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Map update

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Zakitne in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP