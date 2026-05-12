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Enemy has advanced near Pazeno, Kalenyky and in Riznykivka in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState

The enemy has advanced in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced near Pazeno (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Kalenyky (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Map update

The enemy has advanced in Donetsk Oblast

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Zakitne in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (5747) Bakhmut district (594) Kramatorskyy district (959) Pazeno (9) Kalenyky (4) DeepState (505)
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