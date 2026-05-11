Enemy has advanced near Zakitne in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces have advanced near Zakitne in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Zakitne (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community of Donetsk Oblast)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy advances near Pishchane and in Rodynske – DeepState. MAPS



Zakitne

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the enemy had advanced near three settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk region, — DeepState. MAP