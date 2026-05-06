Enemy advances near Pishchane and in Rodynske – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have advanced in Kharkiv Oblast and in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pishchane (a settlement in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast) and in Rodynske (a town in the Pokrovsk urban hromada of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast)," the report said.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk region, — DeepState. MAP

Maps



Pishchane



Rodynske

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the enemy had advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Read more: Defense Forces carry out clearing operation near Rodynske and Vilne, enemy advances in Pokrovsk district – DeepState. MAPS