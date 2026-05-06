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Enemy advances near Pishchane and in Rodynske – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces have advanced in Kharkiv Oblast and in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pishchane (a settlement in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast) and in Rodynske (a town in the Pokrovsk urban hromada of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast)," the report said.
Maps
What happened before?
- It was previously reported that the enemy had advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.
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