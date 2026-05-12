Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,343,050 personnel (+1,020 in past 24 hours), 11,926 tanks, 41,935 artillery systems, and 24,553 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,343,050 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 12, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,343,050 (+1,020)
- tanks – 11,926 (+2)
- armored fighting vehicles – 24,553 (+2)
- artillery systems – 41,935 (+72)
- MLRS – 1,785 (+2) units
- air defense systems – 1,373 (+0) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 352 (+0) units
- UGVs – 1,373 (+2) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 285,506 (+1,252) units
- cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 95,855 (+145) units
- specialized equipment – 4,179 (+1) units
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