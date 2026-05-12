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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,343,050 personnel (+1,020 in past 24 hours), 11,926 tanks, 41,935 artillery systems, and 24,553 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,343,050 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 12, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,343,050 (+1,020)
  • tanks – 11,926 (+2)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,553 (+2)
  • artillery systems – 41,935 (+72)
  • MLRS – 1,785 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,373 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • UGVs – 1,373 (+2) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 285,506 (+1,252) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 95,855 (+145) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,179 (+1) units

Watch more: Minus 496 occupiers and dozens of units of equipment: results of work of 7th Corps of Air Assault Forces’ unmanned systems in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Втрати ворога станом на 12 травня

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Russian Army (11827) Armed Forces HQ (5147) liquidation (3052) elimination (7303)
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