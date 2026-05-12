Lithuania has stated thatconditions for political dialogue with Belarus are not in place, - media

Lithuania has stated that the conditions for political dialogue with Belarus are not in place.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Asta Skysgirite, the Lithuanian president’s chief foreign policy adviser, in comments to LRT.

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According to her, only technical contacts may remain between Vilnius and Minsk.

"I don't see any possibility right now for a normal political dialogue at the leadership level, since the conditions for that don't exist," Skysgirite said.

At the same time, she said, meaningful political dialogue is currently impossible.

Skysgirite also commented on statements made by Mindaugas Sinkevičius, the leader of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party, regarding possible consultations with Minsk.

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What was the response to the idea of negotiations?

Last week, Sinkevičius stated that Lithuania could participate in bilateral or trilateral consultations with Belarus if they were organized by the United States.

In response, Skysgirite dismissed such talk as hypothetical.

"Mr. Trump isn't inviting either us or Belarus. So it's best not to speculate," she said.

Discussions about possible contacts between Lithuania and Belarus have intensified amid growing political ties between Washington and Minsk.