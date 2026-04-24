Lithuanian Seimas extends sanctions against citizens of Russia and Belarus and approves new military training ground

The Lithuanian Seimas extended sanctions against citizens of Russia and Belarus until 2027 and approved the construction of a new military training ground in the Suwalki Corridor.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports on this.

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The Seimas of Lithuania has adopted a series of important decisions aimed at strengthening national security in the context of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. In particular, during a session on Thursday, April 23, Lithuanian lawmakers extended a special law on sanctions against citizens of Russia and Belarus for another two years—the restrictions will now remain in effect until the end of 2027.

The law, first adopted in April 2023, significantly restricts the ability of Russians and Belarusians to obtain Lithuanian visas and residence permits. Additional strict rules apply to Russian citizens regarding entry into the country and the purchase of real estate in this Baltic nation, which is a member of the European Union and NATO.

Lithuania will build a new military training ground

Also on Thursday, the Lithuanian parliament officially approved the construction of a new military training ground near the town of Kapčiamiestis. The facility, covering more than 14,000 hectares, will be located in the strategically vulnerable Suwalki Corridor—a narrow isthmus between Belarus and the Kaliningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation that connects the Baltic states with Poland.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas stated that expanding infrastructure for military exercises is necessary to strengthen combat readiness and security on NATO’s eastern flank.

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It is expected that, starting in 2028, the new training ground will be able to accommodate up to 4,000 military personnel at a time. This decision is part of Lithuania’s ambitious plan to establish a new army division and prepare the infrastructure for the permanent stationing of a German armored brigade.

Despite the project’s strategic importance, it has sparked protests from local residents and environmentalists. In fact, a small demonstration took place right outside the parliament building in Vilnius during the vote.

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