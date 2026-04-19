Estonia and Lithuania express support for Ukraine after terrorist attack in Kyiv: There is no justification for such violence

Estonia and Lithuania have expressed their condolences to Ukraine following yesterday's terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

In particular, Budrys expressed Lithuania’s solidarity with Ukraine and emphasized that "there is no justification for such violence."

"We extend our sincere condolences to the residents of Kyiv following the horrific shooting that claimed the lives of at least six people and left many others injured," wrote the Lithuanian foreign minister.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: 8 injured currently in hospitals, one in critical condition, three in serious condition

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna expressed his condolences to the residents of Kyiv.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the residents of Kyiv following the horrific shooting that claimed the lives of at least six people and left many others injured. My thoughts are with everyone who is grieving and with those who are recovering. I wish Ukraine strength during this painful time," he wrote on social media platform X.

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on April 18 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown assailant opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was killed during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, there are 6 confirmed deaths and more than 10 people injured.

An investigation has been launched under the section on terrorist acts.

Read more: Shooting in Kyiv has been classified as terrorist attack, - Kravchenko