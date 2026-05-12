Germany is providing comprehensive support to Ukraine: this year alone, we are investing €11.5 billion, - German State Secretary at Ministry of Defence Hartmann

Germany called for continued efforts to strengthen Ukraine, emphasizing that Ukraine has been repelling Russia’s illegal and brutal invasion for years.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Ukrinform, this was stated by Sebastian Hartmann, Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Defense, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the EU Defense Council in Brussels.

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For years, Ukraine has been repelling Russia's illegal invasion

"It is important that Ukraine is in a position that needs to be further strengthened. Germany fully supports Ukraine. This year alone, we are investing €11.5 billion," he said.

Hartmann noted that government-level German-Ukrainian cooperation is "excellent" and extends "as far as the defense industry, joint ventures, and the exchange of expertise."

"Because let’s not forget: for years now, Ukraine has been fending off Russia’s attack—which is illegal under international law and is being waged with extreme brutality. That is precisely why it is important not to weaken our support for Ukraine. This must be clearly demonstrated at all levels, and today’s Council must also do its part," he emphasized.

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One Voice

According to the German State Secretary of Defense, Germany will also "provide concrete support to training facilities in Ukraine."

Hartmann added that Europe must speak with "one voice" in support of Ukraine and in strengthening its defense capabilities.