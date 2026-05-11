Germany may discuss the possibility of involving the current president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in the negotiation process regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by the German publication Spiegel, citing sources within the governing coalition.

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According to journalists, German leadership circles are considering Steinmeier as one of the possible EU representatives at the negotiations. No final decision has been made yet, but the idea is set to be discussed within the coalition.

The German president’s term of office ends in early 2027, which also influences the debate regarding his future role on the international stage.

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Possible negotiation format

The article notes that the option of a so-called negotiating tandem is also being discussed. This refers to the possible participation of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder alongside Steinmeier.

Sources explain that it might be difficult for Schröder to fulfil such a role on his own, but paired with the current president, it would look more convincing.

"It does not seem that Schröder can handle such a huge task on his own, but a negotiating duo could be an interesting idea," the publication states.

However, it is unclear whether such an initiative has broad support among politicians, or whether these are merely isolated proposals at this stage.

Read more: Germany wants to reform EU over delays in aid to Ukraine

Berlin’s reaction and political disputes

Meanwhile, the German government is taking a cautious stance on the Kremlin’s proposal for Schröder’s participation in the talks. They believe this could be an attempt to undermine the unity of the European Union.

Some representatives of the Social Democratic Party of Germany are calling for no options to be ruled out if they could bring peace closer. Other politicians, however, are openly criticising the idea of cooperating with figures who have ties to the Russian authorities.

It is worth noting that Steinmeier already had experience of participating in negotiations before the start of the full-scale war, so his candidacy is seen as one with a diplomatic background.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Stubb coordinated their positions ahead of this week’s meetings and talks

What led up to this?

It should be recalled that on 9 May, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is the best option for negotiations between the European Union and Russia.

Read more: Europe will have to resume dialogue with Russia due to U.S. stance, - Stubb