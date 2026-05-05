Europe will have to resume dialogue with Russia due to U.S. stance, - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that Europe may have to resume dialogue with Russia if U.S. policy regarding the war in Ukraine does not align with the interests of European countries.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks in an interview with the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat

Read more on our Telegram channel

The President of Finland noted that U.S. policy toward Russia today does not align with that of European countries.

"In Europe, Russia is viewed as the greatest security threat, whereas in the United States, this is not necessarily perceived that way," Stubb believes.

Stubb therefore acknowledged that at some point, "it will be in Europe's interest to restore diplomatic channels with Russia."

Read more: There is no army capable of waging modern war way Ukraine does, Stubb says

And this likely depends on whether current U.S. policy toward Russia or Ukraine is in Europe’s interests. If the answer is perhaps no, then we are likely approaching a moment when it will be worthwhile for some European leader to engage with President Putin in a coordinated manner. This discussion has been taking place among European leaders over the past two years," he noted.

Background

It was previously reported that Estonian President Alar Karis stated that Europe must begin preparing now to resume dialogue with Russia once its war against Ukraine has ended.

Read more: Latvia and Estonia call for appointment of EU special envoy for talks with Russia