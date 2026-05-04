There is no army capable of waging modern war way Ukraine does, Stubb says

It is necessary to talk not only about what Ukraine needs from Europe, but also about what Europe needs from Ukraine.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said this at a press conference following talks with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel in Prague on 4 May, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Europe needs Ukraine’s experience

"If I had only one message today, then instead of talking about what Ukraine needs from Europe, perhaps we should start thinking about what we in Europe need from Ukraine... We in Europe must get rid of the idea that we are only helping Ukraine," the Finnish president said.

Stubb noted that he had been a firm supporter of Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO from the very beginning.

"There is no army in Europe or, by the way, in the United States that is capable of waging modern war the way Ukraine is doing now," the Finnish president said.

He pointed out that this is one of the reasons why Ukraine is now helping countries in the Middle East.

Stubb also noted that Europe has about 2 million soldiers, excluding reservists, Russia has about 1.3 million, and Ukraine has 800,000 soldiers.

Read more: Russia’s losses on front line over four months are four times higher than Ukraine’s, - Stubb

Stubb’s forecast on the war

As a reminder, Stubb also said that, in his opinion, Russia’s war against Ukraine would continue throughout 2026.

Read more: We are preparing new bilateral security agreements with European countries, — Zelenskyy