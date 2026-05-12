Germany will fund EU initiative to set up military training centres in Ukraine, - Pistorius

Germany is allocating more than 10 million euros to an EU initiative to establish military training centers in Ukraine, which are intended to ensure the Ukrainian army’s high combat readiness in the future.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by "European Truth," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made this announcement during a visit to Kyiv.

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The combat readiness of the Ukrainian army

According to him, these funds will be used to finance the infrastructure of a fully-fledged educational institution.

Pistorius added that these training institutions in Ukraine must ensure the Ukrainian army remains highly combat-ready—even after a possible peace agreement is reached with Russia.

Read more: "Putin always plays with marked cards," - Pistorius

Deterrence measures

The German minister noted that this is one of several measures aimed at deterrence in the future.

He also noted that nearly 27,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already undergone training in Germany.