Russian army has attacked Zaporizhzhia region: two people have been injured and houses have been destroyed

On May 12, Russian occupiers launched attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district using a guided aerial bomb and a drone.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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The Russians struck the Zaporizhzhia region

The Russians struck Shchaslyve with a guided aerial bomb. Buildings were destroyed and damaged. A 75-year-old woman was wounded.

A 77-year-old man was injured in Kushuhum. An enemy drone struck his yard and damaged his home.

Read more: Drone and KABs strike Zaporizhzhia district: one killed and others wounded – Regional Military Administration