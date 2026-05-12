Russian army has attacked Zaporizhzhia region: two people have been injured and houses have been destroyed
On May 12, Russian occupiers launched attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district using a guided aerial bomb and a drone.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The Russians struck the Zaporizhzhia region
- The Russians struck Shchaslyve with a guided aerial bomb. Buildings were destroyed and damaged. A 75-year-old woman was wounded.
- A 77-year-old man was injured in Kushuhum. An enemy drone struck his yard and damaged his home.
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