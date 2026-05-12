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News UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia region
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Russian army has attacked Zaporizhzhia region: two people have been injured and houses have been destroyed

KABs are attacking civilian towns

On May 12, Russian occupiers launched attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district using a guided aerial bomb and a drone.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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The Russians struck the Zaporizhzhia region

  • The Russians struck Shchaslyve with a guided aerial bomb. Buildings were destroyed and damaged. A 75-year-old woman was wounded.
  • A 77-year-old man was injured in Kushuhum. An enemy drone struck his yard and damaged his home.

Read more: Drone and KABs strike Zaporizhzhia district: one killed and others wounded – Regional Military Administration

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Zaporizhzhia region (2078) Zaporizkyy district (358) Shchaslyve (2) Kushuhum (2)
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