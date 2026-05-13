Either Iran makes deal, or we finish what we started and they will be destroyed, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Iranian government must accept the terms proposed by Washington and sign the relevant agreement. Otherwise, he said, the United States will see its actions regarding Iran through to the end.

The American leader made this statement before departing for China, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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The U.S.-Iran Agreement

"They will either do the right thing, or we will simply finish what we started… We will either reach an agreement, or they will be destroyed. Either way, we win," Trump said, commenting on the situation surrounding Iran.

At the same time, the U.S. president did not give a clear answer to the question of whether he is prepared to abandon the current ceasefire with Iran.

"We'll think about it on the flight to Beijing. And we'll continue to consider it for a short while after that," he said.

Iran does not want to give up developing nuclear weapons

The American leader added that representatives of the Iranian regime had initially promised the United States that they would commit to not developing nuclear weapons, but then refused to put that commitment in writing.

"They won't have nuclear weapons. They know that and they agreed to it, but then they didn't tell me. We don't play games. They won't have nuclear weapons," Trump said.

He confirmed that he plans to discuss the Iran issue during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, but did not specify what exactly he would like to see from China regarding Iran.

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Does Trump need China's help?

"I think we'll have a long conversation on this topic. Frankly speaking, they (China – ed.) are doing quite well. If you look at the blockade (of Iranian seaports by U.S. forces – ed.), there are no problems. Although they receive a lot of oil from this region, we haven’t had any problems," Trump said.

"I don't think we need any help (from China—ed.) with Iran. We will prevail one way or another, peacefully or otherwise," the U.S. president added.