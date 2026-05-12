No agreement with Putin that Russia should get all of Donbas, Trump says

President Donald Trump said Russia’s war against Ukraine is "very close to ending" and insisted there were no agreements with the Kremlin leader on Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories.

He said this in response to a question from a Russian propagandist while speaking to the press outside the White House before departing for China, Censor.NET reports.

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Secret agreements with Russia and a visit to Putin

Trump said that "the end of the war in Ukraine is very close" and that he was ready to take any steps, including visiting Russia, to reach a peace agreement.

"I will do whatever is necessary. I’ve settled eight wars. That war is getting closer. Believe it or not, it’s getting closer, and we think we're going to end up getting a settlement between Russia and Ukraine," the White House chief said.

At the same time, Trump categorically denied rumors of behind-the-scenes agreements with the Kremlin on territorial concessions by Ukraine. Asked directly by a reporter whether he had promised Putin to hand over all of Donbas to Russian control, the US politician gave a brief answer: "No."

Read more: Biden, like "stupid fool," gave Ukraine significant part of US stockpiles worth $350 billion for free, Trump says

Russia’s ultimatum

The Kremlin has again demanded that Ukraine leave Donetsk region. Aide to the Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov claims that trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia are "inappropriate" because Kyiv is not withdrawing its troops from the part of Donbas it controls.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry commented on the Kremlin’s statement regarding the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from the unoccupied territory of Donetsk region.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw troops from the Kyiv-controlled territory of Donbas within two months.

Read more: Trump announces ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia from May 9 to 11