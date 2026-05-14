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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,345,240 personnel (+1,060 in past 24 hours), 11,931 tanks, 42,053 artillery systems, and 24,557 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,345,240 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 14, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,345,240 (+1,060)
  • tanks – 11,931 (+3)
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,557 (+3)
  • artillery systems – 42,053 (+68)
  • MLRS – 1,787 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,379 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • UGVs – 1,381 (+6) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 289,678 (+2,319) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 96,355 (+213) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,183 (+2) units

Watch more: Paratroopers of 77th Brigade take out tank, artillery, Shaheds and occupiers’ infantry in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

ЗСУ оновили втрати РФ: понад 1,34 млн військових і тисячі одиниць техніки

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