Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,345,240 personnel (+1,060 in past 24 hours), 11,931 tanks, 42,053 artillery systems, and 24,557 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,345,240 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 14, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – approximately 1,345,240 (+1,060)

tanks – 11,931 (+3)

armored combat vehicles – 24,557 (+3)

artillery systems – 42,053 (+68)

MLRS – 1,787 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,379 (+3) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 352 (+0) units

UGVs – 1,381 (+6) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 289,678 (+2,319) units

cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 96,355 (+213) units

specialized equipment – 4,183 (+2) units

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