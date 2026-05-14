Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: Defense forces prevented any hits

During the night and early morning of May 14, Russian forces launched several waves of attacks using strike drones against the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the CMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Defense Forces, no hits were recorded, and there were no civilian casualties.

The situation in the region is currently under control, and no consequences of the attack have been reported.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa with drones: two people injured, cars caught fire (updated). PHOTO

Massive combined strike on May 14

Overnight, the Russian military launched a massive combined strike against cities across Ukraine.

The main strike targeted Kyiv. The following were reported:

collapse of residential buildings;

fires caused by falling debris;

partial collapses of high-rise buildings;

people may be trapped under the rubble.

Other regions were also targeted: Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Poltava.