Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: water supply disruptions reported on left bank following attack, and traffic routes changed

Water supply disruptions have been reported on the left bank of the capital following a Russian attack overnight.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

City services are working to stabilize the situation and restore water service. The causes and extent of the disruptions are being investigated.

Public transportation routes in the Darnytskyi district have been changed following a nighttime attack

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, public transportation routes have been temporarily changed as a result of a nighttime Russian attack.

Service is currently operating without entering the "Kharkivska" metro station:

Buses Nos. 104, 108, 109 – Architect Verbytskyi Street – Tarasivtsi Brotherhood Street. Then continue along their regular routes.

Bus No. 22 – Trostianetska St. – Architect Verbytskyi St. – Tarasivtsi Brotherhood St. – Anna Akhmatova St. – Revutskyi St. – Mykola Bazhan Ave. Then continue along the regular route.

Bus No. 45 – on Revutskoho St. – Trostianetska St. – Architect Verbytskyi St. Continue along the regular route.

City officials are urging passengers to take these changes into account and stay updated on transportation schedules.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, killing one person and injuring 31 (updated)