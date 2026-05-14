Ukraine-NATO Council discussed work of JATEC center and integration of combat experience of AFU

A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the Permanent Representatives level, chaired by Secretary General Mark Rutte, was held at NATO Headquarters to discuss the activities of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine: A Provider of Security

The meeting participants emphasized that Ukraine’s security is inseparable from NATO’s security, and that Ukraine is not only a recipient but also a provider of security. NATO has already identified a number of lessons from Ukraine’s military experience to be incorporated into the Alliance’s doctrines and defense planning. Adaptability, speed, and innovation have been identified as key factors for success.

Read more: Europe must strengthen its defences due to reduction in US troop numbers, — Pistorius

The keynote speakers were Admiral Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation of NATO, and Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

The parties noted that in less than a year, JATEC has delivered tangible results, serving as a mechanism for transforming operational challenges into concrete solutions.

Alona Getmanchuk, Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO, noted that JATEC, established to enhance interoperability and the exchange of experience in full-scale warfare, has already gained recognition through innovative competitions and the involvement of Ukrainian military personnel in Alliance exercises.

Read more: Europe must strengthen its defences due to reduction in US troop numbers, — Pistorius

The allies reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine and to work together to strengthen its defense capabilities through JATEC mechanisms.