Russia can create its own analogue of Starlink within a year, - Brovdi

Russia may develop its own version of the Starlink system for military use within a year.

According to Censor.NET, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, stated this in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda."

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According to him, after Russians were denied access to Starlink, the occupiers began actively developing their own satellite solutions.

Details

Brovdi noted that Russia already has its own satellite system and prototypes of Starlink-like systems.

"Yes, they're clumsy, they're easy to spot, they're large, and so on. But it's just a matter of time," he said.

In his view, within about a year, such systems could develop into a fully-fledged alternative network along the front line.

Read more: Russian oil infrastructure was attacked by USF in Perm, - Commander Madyar

What is known about Russia's unmanned aerial forces

The commander of the SBS also stated that the Russians are actively expanding their drone units.

According to him, as of May, there were already 114,000 people in the relevant agencies of the Russian Federation, although in January there were 86,000.

Brovdi estimated that this figure could rise to 200,000 by the end of the year.

He also noted that the Russians are copying some of Ukraine’s innovations in the field of unmanned systems and scaling up production of various types of drones.