Russia loses five times as many soldiers each month as Ukraine, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine's military is currently the strongest in all of Europe.

He made this statement in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"If you look at the Russians are losing five times as many soldiers a month as the Ukrainians are, and Ukraine is a smaller country and a smaller army for that matter – although the Ukrainian armed forces are the strongest, most powerful armed forces in all of Europe, just to be clear, right now – obviously because a lot of the assistance they’ve gotten, but also because of the battlefield experience that they’ve gained," the U.S. Secretery of State explained.

According to Rubio, huge numbers of people are dying on both sides.

Read more: Rubio doubts NATO’s role after allies’ stance on Iran

"Ukraine is going to spend two decades rebuilding. The damage to the Russian economy is extraordinary. The Russians are losing 15-20,000 soldiers a month dead. Not injured, dead. It’s a bad war.

Unfortunately, we’ve lost some momentum over the last few months for a variety of reasons: the Ukrainians feel increasingly confident about their battlefield position; they got through the winter; the Russians feel a little bit optimistic because the price of oil is up. But hopefully, whether it’s Vladimir Putin’s statement or anything else, hopefully we’ll reach a point here soon where both parties re-engage," he added.

Read more: US efforts to resolve war in Ukraine have "stagnated", Rubio says