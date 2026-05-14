Three workers killed during facade repair work in Lviv

Three workers were killed in Lviv during facade repair work. Preliminary reports indicate that two of them were Turkish citizens.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched, the Lviv Region Prosecutor’s Office reported, Censor.NET writes.

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Construction cradle collapses

According to preliminary data, on Thursday, a construction cradle collapsed on Ocheretiana Street in Lviv while facade repair work was being carried out on the 15th floor of a building. Three workers were killed in the fall. Preliminary reports indicate that two of them were Turkish citizens.

All circumstances of the incident, as well as the persons responsible for compliance with occupational safety requirements, are currently being established.

Under the procedural guidance of the Halytskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Lviv, information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of safety rules during high-risk work resulting in deaths.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by Police Department No. 1 of Lviv District Police Directorate No. 1 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region.

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