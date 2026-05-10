Held knife to her throat: man who took 13-year-old girl hostage after seeing military personnel at TCR has been detained in Lviv, - National Police. PHOTO

A man who took a young girl hostage after spotting members of the Territorial Defence Forces has been arrested in Lviv.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region, according to Censor.NET.

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He held a knife to her neck

As noted, the incident took place today, 9 May, at around 16:30 on Kavaleridze Street in Lviv. Upon seeing TCR servicemen, a passer-by sprayed tear gas, then grabbed a girl who was walking nearby and held a knife to her throat.



"Through coordinated joint action, a police officer and TCR servicemen detained the attacker and freed the 13-year-old girl from Lviv. Fortunately, the girl was unharmed," the police said.

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The attacker has been detained

It is reported that law enforcement officers have identified the attacker as a 43-year-old resident of Lviv. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.



Based on the facts, investigators from the local police unit, under the procedural supervision of the Ivano-Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office, have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 146 (Unlawful deprivation of liberty or abduction) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The penalty under this article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for the same term.



A pre-trial investigation is underway, and the issue of notifying the detainee of the charges is being decided.