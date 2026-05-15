Ukraine has advanced to Eurovision 2026 final

Ukraine advanced to the Eurovision 2026 final following the second semifinal, which took place on May 14 in Vienna, the capital of Austria.

According to Censor.NET, representatives from 15 countries performed in the second semifinal.

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Who got tickets to the final

Songs were performed by representatives from Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Romania, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Armenia, Switzerland, Cyprus, Latvia, Denmark, Australia, Ukraine, Albania, Malta, and Norway.

Representatives from the contest’s sponsor countries—France and the United Kingdom—as well as Austria, as the winner of Eurovision 2025, also took the stage. They automatically advance to the grand final.

The winners of the second semifinal were announced in random order.

Bulgaria, Ukraine, Norway, Australia, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark, and the Czech Republic advanced to the final.

See more: Ukrainian delegation at Eurovision 2024 was fined for T-shirts with inscription "Free Azovstal Defenders"

Ukraine's performance and details of the final

Ukraine was represented in the contest by singer Lelѐka with the song "Ridnym." She performed alongside bandura player Yaroslav Dzhus as the 12th number.

The Eurovision 2026 Grand Final will take place on May 16. Twenty countries will participate—the winners of the first and second semifinals.

Also performing in the final will be the representative of Austria as the winner of the previous contest and the sponsor countries—the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France.