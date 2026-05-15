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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,346,390 people (+1,150 per day), 11,935 tanks, 42,085 artillery systems, 24,569 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,346,390 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to April 14, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,346,390 (+1,150) people
  • tanks – 11,935 (+4) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,569 (+12) units
  • artillery systems – 42,085 (+32) units
  • MLRS – 1,788 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,379 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,388 (+7) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 291,458 (+1,780) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,626 (+41) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 96,540 (+185) units
  • Special equipment – 4,184 (+1) units

Read more: 53 combat engagements recorded at front, including 21 in Pokrovsk direction

Скільки окупантів ліквідовано 14 травня

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