53 combat engagements recorded at front, including 21 in Pokrovsk direction

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the Defense Forces’ positions 53 times.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the situation at the front as of 16:00 on 14 May, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the settlements of Ryzhivka, Korenok, Yastrubshchyna, Novovasylivka, Rohizne, Atynske, Budky, Volfyne, Vilna Sloboda, and Malushyne were affected in the Sumy region.

In the Chernihiv region, Senkivka and Liskivshchyna were affected.

Situation in the north

Three combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 44 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 10 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems; it also launched one airstrike, using two guided bombs.

Read more: "Yastreb" radar, "Tor" SAM system and other ruscists’ facilities hit by Defense Forces – General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched seven assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Lyman and Starytsia, as well as toward Ternove and Izbytske. One engagement is still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has not conducted any active offensive actions since the start of the day.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy also did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Sloviansk direction, an attempt by the invaders to advance toward the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka was unsuccessful.

Read more: Russian Federation attacked most in Pokrovsk and Huliaypole directions, - General Staff. MAP

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack near the settlement of Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and Kucheriv Yar. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 21 times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, and Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful assault toward Oleksandrohrad.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Defense Forces were repelling five enemy attacks near the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne, Hirke, and Huliaipilske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried twice to advance near Shcherbaky.

Read more: Ruscist ordered heads of two Ukrainian soldiers to be severed in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped one enemy assault.

No significant changes have occurred in other directions so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.