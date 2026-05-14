"Yastreb" radar, "Tor" SAM system and other ruscists’ facilities hit by Defense Forces – General Staff

On 13 May and overnight into 14 May, Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit a number of Russian occupiers’ facilities.

This was reported in a summary by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

In the area of Stary Oskol, a Tor surface-to-air missile system was hit, as well as a Yastreb counter-battery radar station near Novoselovka in Russia’s Belgorod region.

"A Redut-2US mobile communications system was hit near Frolivske in Donetsk region, as well as an enemy communications hub in Kinski Rozdory, Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.

The Defense Forces also struck an enemy logistics depot in Perevalne on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and an enemy repair unit in Hromivka, Kherson region.

Read more: Ukraine doubles destruction of Russian air defenses in six months, Spiegel says

Background

Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine had increased the destruction of Russian air defence systems over the past six months.

Read more: Defense Forces hit enemy command posts, logistics and troop concentrations – General Staff