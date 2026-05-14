Ukraine doubles destruction of Russian air defenses in six months, Spiegel says

Ukraine has increased the destruction of Russian air defense systems over the past six months.

Der Spiegel reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Last month, the Ukrainian army destroyed almost twice as many air defense systems and radars as in October last year," the article says.

The authors also note that the number of successful drone and missile attacks deep behind enemy lines has increased.

In March, Ukraine launched more UAVs at Russia (7,000) than Russia launched at Ukraine.

Read more: Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai and Yaroslavl in Russia: Occupiers’ Ministry of Defense reports nearly 300 UAVs

Spiegel writes that FP-2, Hornet, and Bulava drones are playing a key role. In the final kilometers, they operate autonomously: they scan the terrain and identify the target on their own. Their range is up to 200 km behind the front line.

Between January and April, Ukrainian drones carried out a total of 600 strikes on occupied territories. The main targets were Tor, Buk, and S-300 systems.

Read more: Great Britain will accelerate deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine after massive Russian strike, - Healey