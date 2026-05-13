Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai and Yaroslavl in Russia: Occupiers’ Ministry of Defense reports nearly 300 UAVs
Drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai and Yaroslavl in Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that nearly 300 drones were "shot down."
This is according to Russian media reports, as cited by Censor.NET.
Krasnodar Krai
The Operational Headquarters reported that "UAV debris" fell on the grounds of a enterprise in the village of Volna, Temryuk District.
Equipment caught fire on the enterprise’s grounds. One person was injured.
Debris from a UAV was found in the village of Taman in the Krasnodar Krai. One person was injured.
Yaroslavl
It was reported that "UAV debris" struck an industrial facility. The governor says that most of the targets were shot down.
Statistics from the occupiers
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged destruction of 286 drones.
Over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, Tambov, Yaroslavl, Oryol, Tula, Kaluga, Ryazan and Astrakhan regions, the Krasnodar Krai, the Republic of Kalmykia, occupied Crimea, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.
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