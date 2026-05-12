Explosions were heard in Orenburg, Russia. VIDEO
Explosions have been heard in the Russian city of Orenburg
This is reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Residents of the city are posting footage online showing smoke.
Earlier, regional authorities had warned of the danger posed by UAVs and the ‘Carpet’ alert at Orenburg Airport.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Russia had attacked the Kyiv region with drones: a kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged in the Fastiv district.
- It was also noted that Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight: explosions were heard in Kyiv and Dnipro.
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