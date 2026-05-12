Explosions were heard in Orenburg, Russia. VIDEO

Explosions have been heard in the Russian city of Orenburg

This is reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Residents of the city are posting footage online showing smoke.

Earlier, regional authorities had warned of the danger posed by UAVs and the ‘Carpet’ alert at Orenburg Airport.

Read more: 13 airports in southern Russia have suspended operations following drone strike on air traffic control building, - Russian Ministry of Transport

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia had attacked the Kyiv region with drones: a kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged in the Fastiv district.

It was also noted that Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight: explosions were heard in Kyiv and Dnipro.

Read more: Drones attacked Moscow, oil refinery in Yaroslavl, plant in Rostov and Perm. VIDEO+PHOTO