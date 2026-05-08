13 airports in southern Russia have suspended operations following drone strike on air traffic control building, - Russian Ministry of Transport
Thirteen airports in southern Russia have suspended operations after a drone struck an air traffic control building.
This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Transport, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
First details
According to the Russian side, the staff are safe, and specialists are inspecting the equipment.
Background
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