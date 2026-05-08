13 airports in southern Russia have suspended operations following drone strike on air traffic control building, - Russian Ministry of Transport

Thirteen airports in southern Russia have suspended operations after a drone struck an air traffic control building.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Transport, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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First details

According to the Russian side, the staff are safe, and specialists are inspecting the equipment.

Watch more: Zelenskyy to Russia: We must establish peace, not run around capitals begging for a pause on 9 May. VIDEO

Background

As reported, drones attacked Moscow, an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, and plants in Rostov and Perm.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later noted that an oil infrastructure facility in Yaroslavl that had been funding the Russian war had been struck.

Read more: Drones attacked Moscow, oil refinery in Yaroslavl, plant in Rostov and Perm. VIDEO+PHOTO