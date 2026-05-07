Zelenskyy to Russia: We must establish peace, not run around capitals begging for a pause on 9 May. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has repeatedly offered Russia the chance to move towards peace, but Russia has responded with further attacks.

He announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Today, Ukrainian long-range sanctions have struck Perm again: that is over 1,500 kilometres from our border. Recently, there were also significant results in Chelyabinsk – up to 1,800 kilometres – as well as in Yekaterinburg – nearly 2,000 kilometres. The effects of Ukrainian long-range strikes were also felt in Novorossiysk, Krymsk, Tuapse, and the Samara and Nizhny Novgorod regions," the president noted.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine had repeatedly offered the Russian leadership the chance to move towards peace.

"In response, we received only new Russian strikes. That is precisely why Ukrainian long-range sanctions are targeting remote Russian locations linked to Russia’s military industry, war infrastructure and the financing of aggression.



Every day, Russia can make a choice and stop its war. And not just for a few hours to get our permission to hold a parade in Moscow, but to save people’s lives. We must value people, not parades. We must establish peace, not run around the world’s capitals begging for a pause on 9 May. Peace is needed. "Thank you to everyone who is helping Russia realise this," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Strikes on Tuapse have already cost Russia over $300 million, — General Staff

What led up to this?

In the city of Perm, explosions were reported at facilities in the fuel and energy complex.

Subsequently, USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar) confirmed a strike on oil infrastructure in Perm, Russia.

Read more: Russia claimed to have shot down 347 Ukrainian drones: explosions were heard in Moscow, Bryansk, Cheboksary, and number of other regions