Great Britain will accelerate deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine after massive Russian strike, - Healey

Following Russia's massive attack, the United Kingdom will speed up the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by Defense Minister John Healey, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"I have instructed that the delivery of air defense and anti-drone systems from the United Kingdom be expedited as quickly as possible. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the face of Putin’s aggression. Our thoughts are with Ukrainian families," Healey said.

Watch more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, four killed and 40 injured. VIDEO (updated)

A massive combined strike on May 14

Overnight, the Russian military launched a massive combined strike against cities in Ukraine.

The brunt of the attack fell on Kyiv. The following were recorded:

destruction of residential buildings;

fires caused by falling debris;

partial collapses of high-rise buildings;

There may be people trapped under the rubble.

Other regions were also targeted: Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv. In addition, the Odesa region was attacked.

On the night of May 14, Russian occupiers launched 731 strikes against Ukraine—56 missiles and 675 UAVs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that since the start of yesterday, the Russians have deployed more than 1,560 drones to strike Ukraine.

Read more: Russia has not abandoned its goals in war against Ukraine, - Tsakhkna