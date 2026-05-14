Russia has not abandoned its goals in war against Ukraine, - Tsakhkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Russia’s massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine confirms the Kremlin’s intention to continue the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on X.

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"If anyone still needed proof that Russia has not abandoned its goals, here it is," the Estonian diplomat noted.

He stressed that in order to put an end to this, it is necessary to provide Ukraine with ongoing support and increase pressure on Russia.

"Strengthening Ukraine's position and making Russia realize that its strategy is failing is the only path to genuine and lasting peace," added the Estonian foreign minister.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, killing one person and injuring 32 (updated)

A massive combined strike on May 14

Overnight, the Russian military launched a massive combined strike against cities in Ukraine.

The brunt of the attack fell on Kyiv. The following were recorded:

destruction of residential buildings;

fires caused by falling debris;

partial collapses of high-rise buildings;

There may be people trapped under the rubble.

Other regions were also targeted: Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv. In addition, the Odesa region was attacked.

On the night of May 14, Russian occupiers launched 731 strikes against Ukraine—56 missiles and 675 UAVs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that since the start of yesterday, the Russians have deployed more than 1,560 drones to strike Ukraine.