Russian Federation attacked most in Pokrovsk and Huliaypole directions, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 241 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian occupiers.

This is reported in a summary from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 91 airstrikes, and dropped 302 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 9,828 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,418 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 120 using multiple launch rocket systems.



The aggressor carried out airstrikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Bachivsk and Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region; and Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region.

Enemy casualties

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck a command post, another key target, and an enemy artillery system.

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, four firefights took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropped eight guided bombs, and fired on our troops’ positions and populated areas 111 times, including eight times using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched 22 assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Lyman, Rybalchyne, Okhrimivka, and Starytsia, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Ternova, Izbytske, and Volokhivka.

Read more: Ruscist ordered heads of two Ukrainian soldiers to be severed in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attempt to advance in the area of the village of Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman area, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the towns of Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavy, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the area of the village of Zakytne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas around the towns of Nikiforivka and Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

Read more: Refinery in Yaroslavl and gas processing plant in Astrakhan region have been hit, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 36 assaults by the aggressor in the areas surrounding the settlements of Novopavlivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Toretsk, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Novopidhorodne.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has not carried out any active operations in the Oleksandrivka sector.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched 32 attacks in the areas surrounding the towns of Dobropillia, Zlagoda, Pryvillia, Vozdvizhivska, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made eight attempts to advance in the areas around the towns of Shcherbaky and Stepnogorsk.

In the Dnipro region, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Antonivka.

No signs of enemy offensive formations have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.