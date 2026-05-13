Refinery in Yaroslavl and gas processing plant in Astrakhan region have been hit, - General Staff

Today, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the AVT crude oil processing facilities at the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery in Yaroslavl (Yaroslavl region, Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What is known about the property?

As noted, the plant's products include gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, and play a crucial role in supporting the enemy army's logistics.

Strike on a gas processing plant in the Astrakhan Region

Damage to the infrastructure of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation has also been confirmed—a fire broke out on the facility's premises.

The facility is a key component of the aggressor state’s gas transmission and fuel infrastructure and plays a role in meeting the needs of the Russian Federation’s military-industrial complex.

Watch more: Oil infrastructure facility that was funding Russian war has been hit in Yaroslavl, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The extent of the damage is being determined.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically strike enemy targets until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete halt," the General Staff emphasizes.

What happened before?