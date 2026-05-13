Ruscist ordered heads of two Ukrainian soldiers to be severed in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

A commander of a unit of the Russian Armed Forces gave a direct order to behead the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment in the Huliaipole direction.

This was reported by the General Staff, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

It is noted that on May 12, 2026, in the Huliaipole direction, servicemen of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment were ambushed by an infiltrated enemy group. Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the battle.

According to intelligence intercepts, a commander of a unit of the Russian Armed Forces gave a direct order to desecrate the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

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In particular, the radio intercept records the commander ordering that two heads be severed "for confirmation" and placed in a visible spot at the edge of a field. His subordinate expressed readiness to carry out the order.

"By desecrating the bodies of fallen soldiers, the occupiers once again demonstrated their sadistic nature and excessive, performative cruelty. This is a gross and deliberate violation of the rules and customs of war, a war crime with no statute of limitations. Such actions by Russian occupiers are not isolated. But behind every crime are specific names and individuals," the General Staff stressed.

Occupiers identified

The unit whose servicemen committed these atrocities has already been preliminarily identified. In particular, according to available information, the criminal order was given by a commander who had previously ordered the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

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