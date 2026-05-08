Facts of enemy’s killing of 306 Ukrainian prisoners of war since start of full-scale invasion have been documented, - Office of Prosecutor General
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, 116 criminal investigations have documented instances of the occupiers’ intentional killing of 306 Ukrainian prisoners of war.
This was reported by Yurii Rud, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict at the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".
Details
To date, a total of 306 Ukrainian servicemen have been confirmed killed. These cases are being investigated in 116 criminal proceedings," Rud told reporters on the sidelines of the international conference "United for Justice: Accountability for Crimes Against the Civilian Population," in response to a question about the number of Ukrainian prisoners of war executed by the enemy.
Rud explained that this refers to Ukrainian soldiers who were killed on the battlefield while not actively resisting due to their injuries and having laid down their arms—that is, they were protected under the Geneva Conventions.
The data does not account for the mass killing of prisoners in Olenivka
This data, he clarified, does not account for the enemy’s mass killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, in 2022.
Terrorist attack in Olenivka
- We remind you that on the night of July 29, 2022, on the territory of the former correctional colony No. 210 in the town of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, a powerful explosion occurred in the building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held.
- According to Russian sources, approximately 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed and more than 70 were seriously wounded.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross attempted to access the crime scene, but was prevented from doing so by Russian occupiers.
- Prosecutor General Kostin announced that the prisoners were killed using thermobaric weapons.
- In August 2022, UN Secretary-General António Guterres established a commission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, which killed about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. However, in January 2023, having received no security guarantees from the Russians, Guterres dissolved the mission.
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