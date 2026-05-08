Facts of enemy’s killing of 306 Ukrainian prisoners of war since start of full-scale invasion have been documented, - Office of Prosecutor General

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, 116 criminal investigations have documented instances of the occupiers’ intentional killing of 306 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was reported by Yurii Rud, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict at the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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To date, a total of 306 Ukrainian servicemen have been confirmed killed. These cases are being investigated in 116 criminal proceedings," Rud told reporters on the sidelines of the international conference "United for Justice: Accountability for Crimes Against the Civilian Population," in response to a question about the number of Ukrainian prisoners of war executed by the enemy.

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Rud explained that this refers to Ukrainian soldiers who were killed on the battlefield while not actively resisting due to their injuries and having laid down their arms—that is, they were protected under the Geneva Conventions.

The data does not account for the mass killing of prisoners in Olenivka

This data, he clarified, does not account for the enemy’s mass killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, in 2022.

Terrorist attack in Olenivka

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