The Russian occupiers said that the AFU allegedly struck the colony and as a result 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed.

This is reported by the propaganda publication RIA News, Censor.NET informs.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the AFU allegedly attacked the pre-trial detention center near Olenivka with HIMARS missiles.

Colony No. 120 is located in Olenivka, where Ukrainian defenders, in particular fighters of the Azov regiment, are being held captive by the Rashists.

"40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 were wounded, 8 employees of the detention center were also wounded," the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country reports.

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would never shoot at places of detention of prisoners.

"These statements must be checked to ensure that they are true and not another fake propaganda. If this turns out to be true, it is obvious that the killing of Ukrainian prisoners is another terrible and cynical crime committed by Putin and his accomplices," Gerashchenko emphasized.

