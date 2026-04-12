Lubinets will send letters to ICRC and UN regarding killing of evacuation team by occupying forces and execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war: there is no limit to Russians’ cynicism

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, is sending letters to the ICRC and the UN regarding the killing of an evacuation group by Russians in Zaporizhzhia and the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv region.

Lubinets reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The Russians bring death

"Easter is a joyful holiday—but there is no limit to the Russians' cynicism. On a day that symbolizes life, faith, and rebirth, they are once again bringing death," the statement reads.

Lubinets emphasized that this constitutes a gross and cynical violation of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions.

"I am immediately sending letters to the ICRC and the UN regarding these crimes: the world must know that Russia is systematically violating every possible rule of war and has made terror its tactic," the ombudsman added.

Crimes of aggression and war crimes committed by the Russian Federation

As noted, as of today, nearly 227,000 acts of aggression and war crimes have been recorded.

"And behind each of these numbers lie shattered lives, tortured people, and those killed without the right to defend themselves. And we don’t even know how many more such crimes remain unwitnessed—buried under rubble, in mass graves, or in captivity.



On Easter Sunday, when the world speaks of mercy and humanity, Russia once again demonstrates complete disregard for these values. Where there was supposed to be a ceasefire—there are gunshots. Where there was supposed to be life—there is death. Someone must be held accountable for this!" Lubinets emphasized.

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