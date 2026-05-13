Youngest victim of sexual violence by Russian military was 4 years old, - Lubinets

The youngest victim of sexual violence committed by Russian troops during the war was a four-year-old child.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Human Rights Commissioner, made this statement from the parliamentary rostrum while answering questions from members of parliament, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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According to him, 363 criminal cases have been opened in connection with such crimes.

"The youngest victim of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) committed by Russian soldiers is four years old. This information comes not only from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the Ukrainian Ombudsman, but has also been officially documented by international partners. For example, by the UN Special Monitoring Mission, which operates continuously in Ukraine," noted Lubinec.

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According to him, the victims include children, women, and men.

More than 360 criminal cases have been opened

"363 criminal cases have been opened. There is no statute of limitations; investigations are ongoing, and we are also documenting similar crimes that are constantly being committed in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by Russian soldiers," Lubinets emphasized.

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