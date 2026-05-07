Kim, key Russian commander who participated in occupation of Bucha and killing of civilians, will stand trial, - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

An indictment has been filed against Lieutenant Yury Kim, a platoon commander in the 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces, who participated in the capture of Bucha and the killing of civilians in 2022.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In March 2022, a Russian commander and the servicemen of his unit committed at least 20 crimes against civilians and 17 murders of civilians.

Yury Kim personally coordinated the actions of his subordinates, issued orders, and monitored their execution. His command responsibility has been established—he will be held accountable both for his own actions and for the criminal orders and atrocities committed by his subordinates," the statement reads.

The investigation established how the unit entered Bucha, took up positions, divided up areas of control, and committed crimes.

Read more: Nearly 900 war crimes recorded in Bucha and over 11,000 in district during occupation, Kravchenko says

"Russian soldiers went from house to house, conducting ‘filtration’ for pro-Ukrainian positions, detaining and interrogating civilians, torturing them, staging executions, and killing them. Basements, courtyards, and streets became execution sites.

The enemy killed entire families, showing no mercy to the elderly. After their retreat, the Russians tried to hide the evidence—the bodies of six people from two neighboring families were taken away and burned on a playground," the Prosecutor General noted.

A total of 59 investigative experiments were conducted, testimony was provided by 330 eyewitnesses, 86 photo identifications were carried out, 3 exhumations of bodies were performed, and an analysis was conducted of abandoned Russian military documentation, shell casings of the same type found at various crime scenes, and other evidence.

Kravchenko noted that 59 perpetrators have already been identified, and 32 indictments have been sent to court. A special task force is operating, and over 3,000 investigative actions have been carried out.

See more: Russian military personnel have been notified of suspicion in shooting of woman in Bucha, another will face trial for cruel treatment. PHOTOS