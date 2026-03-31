Nearly 900 war crimes recorded in Bucha and over 11,000 in district during occupation, Kravchenko says

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on the results of investigations into war crimes in Bucha and across Ukraine as a whole, and also stressed the need to hold Russia accountable, including through the creation of a special tribunal.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General’s Telegram channel.

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Today, I took part in the Bucha Summit 2026. Together with Ukrainian and European parliamentarians, we discussed mechanisms for holding Russia accountable for the war crimes committed in Ukraine.

"Four years ago, in de-occupied Bucha, I probably went through more than in my entire life. While documenting Russian atrocities, I made a promise to myself to do everything possible to ensure that everyone involved would be identified and punished. And now, as Prosecutor General, I carry that promise as a personal responsibility," he said.





See more: Zelenskyy on anniversary of tragedy in Bucha: The whole world has seen horror Russia brings. PHOTOS

Statistics on occupiers’ crimes in Bucha

Nearly 900 war crimes were recorded in Bucha and more than 11,000 in the district during the occupation. A total of 358 bodies were found in the city. The overwhelming majority were civilians, including three children.

Law enforcement officers carried out more than 4,000 procedural and investigative actions, from questioning witnesses and victims, investigative experiments and data analysis to exhumations and molecular genetic examinations.

Specific Russian military units that operated in Bucha have already been identified, including the 234th Regiment of Russia’s 76th Division.

In connection with crimes committed in Bucha and the Bucha district, 215 individuals have been served notices of suspicion, indictments against 157 individuals have been sent to court, and guilty verdicts have been handed down against 29 individuals. And this is only the beginning.

Read more: Zelenskyy has called for increased pressure on Russia over war crimes

Documentation of Russian crimes in Ukraine

Overall, more than 218,000 war crimes committed during Russia’s full-scale invasion have already been documented in Ukraine. A total of 1,154 individuals have been served notices of suspicion, cases against 818 individuals have been sent to court, and courts have handed down guilty verdicts against 246 individuals.

The Prosecutor General stressed that investigations are continuing up the chain of command, from perpetrators to organisers, and that this work is ongoing without interruption.





See more: Following de-occupation of Bucha, 124 crimes committed by Russian Federation have been uncovered, 97 suspects identified and 98.3% of deceased identified, - National Police. PHOTOS

Launch of the Special Tribunal

The Prosecutor General also stressed the importance of launching the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression as soon as possible, noting that punishment for Russia’s top leadership must be inevitable.