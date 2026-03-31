Zelenskyy has called for increased pressure on Russia over war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the world has no right to forget the crimes Russia committed against Ukrainians during the full-scale war.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in his speech at the Bucha Summit 2026.

The head of state noted that the list of cities and villages affected by Russian aggression is constantly growing. He stressed the need to increase international pressure on Russia.

Crimes that cannot be ignored

Zelenskyy listed the towns and villages that have come to symbolize the tragedy: Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Mariupol, Yahidne, Avdiivka, Olenivka, Vuhledar, Chasiv Yar, and others.

According to him, these events demonstrate the systematic nature of these crimes, which cannot be forgotten or ignored by the international community.

"From the first summit to the present day, this list has only grown longer. This means one thing: we need far greater resolve and far more pressure on Putin and Russia."

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The sanctions cannot be eased

The president also stressed that easing sanctions against Russia cannot be the response to such actions. He drew parallels with the events of World War II and the accountability for Nazi crimes.

According to Zelenskyy, the aggressor was punished back then, whereas today the world is not responding with sufficient firmness to current crimes.