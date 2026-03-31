US is aware of Russia and China’s actions regarding Iran, — Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth commented on the cooperation between Russia, China, and Iran.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this during a briefing.

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"As for Russia and China, we know exactly what they are doing or not doing. We don’t necessarily have to make all of this public. But where necessary, we address the issue, we mitigate it, and/or we counter it directly," said the Pentagon chief, commenting on the cooperation between Russia, China, and Iran.

According to Hegseth, the opposition is providing information and intelligence to Iran.

"We know that. ... One of the main principles you learn in the military is not to fall into patterns, predictable patterns," he explained.

Therefore, the Minister of Defense noted, commanders are adapting and relocating systems to make them harder to detect.

Read more: Europe will press U.S. during G7 summit over Russia’s support for Iran, - Reuters

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