Following de-occupation of Bucha, 124 crimes committed by Russian Federation have been uncovered, 97 suspects identified and 98.3% of deceased identified, - National Police. PHOTOS

In Bucha, 124 crimes committed during the occupation have been investigated, including murders and acts of torture. Dozens of Russian military personnel have been charged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"31 March marks the day of Bucha’s de-occupation. It was here that some of the first cases of abductions and torture, sexual violence, mass killings of civilians, shootings in the streets and attempts to cover up crimes were recorded – acts of such brutality that they shocked the entire world. In effect, the entire city became a crime scene. Under these circumstances, investigators began systematically gathering evidence in accordance with the standards for investigating international crimes," the statement reads.

The National Police noted that, as part of the investigation, 124 of the most heinous crimes have already been solved, including 84 murders and 40 instances of cruel treatment of the civilian population in various forms. Charges have been brought against 97 members of the Russian occupation forces. 98.3% of the deceased have been identified, and their bodies have been handed over to their families for burial. A separate National Police search team is working to establish the circumstances surrounding the abduction and removal from Ukraine of more than fifty residents of Bucha.

"Irrefutable evidence has been gathered, leading to charges being brought against 59 Russian servicemen, including 10 commanders. Indictments against 46 suspects have been sent to court. In total, over 2,500 Russian servicemen who were in the city have been identified, the vast majority of whom are soldiers from the Russian Federation’s 234th Airborne Assault Regiment," law enforcement officials emphasise.

See more: Involved in murder of 17 civilians in Bucha: Russian commander Kim notified of suspicion. PHOTOS

Executions at Vokzalna and Yablunska

One of the key episodes was the investigation into the mass shootings at the junction of Vokzalna and Yablunska streets. Investigators identified all 12 servicemen of the Russian Federation’s 234th Airborne Assault Regiment who killed 16 civilians there between 5 and 9 March 2022. People were shot right on the road as they tried to evacuate or find food. The commander of this unit has also been identified and has been notified that he is suspected of giving the order to open fire on civilians.

Mass killings in residential areas

Another large-scale crime was recorded in the area of Ivan Franko, Maksym Rydzanych and Naberezhna streets.

Read more: European Union has imposed sanctions on nine Russians implicated in war crimes in Bucha

According to the investigation, Russian soldiers forced people out of their homes, checked their phones, and then decided to execute them. The occupiers burned some of the bodies — charred remains were discovered after the de-occupation.

"It is precisely such cases that have formed the basis for the practice of holding the command structure of the Russian Armed Forces to account. It was in Bucha that the approach of command responsibility was first applied in accordance with the provisions of the Geneva Conventions, setting an important precedent for national practice. Investigators are already working on cases involving high-ranking commanders, and the question is no longer one of whether they can be held accountable, but of implementing a clear plan of action, which makes it a matter of time," the National Police noted.

Read more: Russians killed over 1700 civilians in Bucha district during occupation - Shmyhal