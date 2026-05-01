Russian military personnel have been notified of suspicion in shooting of woman in Bucha, another will face trial for cruel treatment. PHOTOS

Two servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces have been charged with murdering a civilian woman during the temporary occupation of the city of Bucha. An indictment has also been sent to court against another individual on charges of cruel treatment.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is noted that in March 2022, during the temporary occupation of Bucha, two Russian servicemen were patrolling between high-rise buildings on Sklozavodska Street. Local residents were in those buildings, hiding from artillery shelling and Russian troops.

Upon seeing a woman in civilian clothing moving between the buildings, they opened fire with automatic small arms. Fleeing the bullets, the woman ran into an annex of the building, but one of the bullets struck her through the front door. She died from her injuries.

Read more: Russian paratrooper convicted of crimes in Bucha has been charged with new offence

What is known about the occupiers

Investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine, in conjunction with operatives from the Cyberpolice Department, have identified the individuals involved in the crime. They turned out to be a 20-year-old Russian serviceman – a gunner in the parachute-assault platoon of the 3rd Company, 1st Battalion Tactical Group, 234th Airborne Assault Regiment, 76th Airborne Division (military unit 74268, Pskov), and a 25-year-old Russian serviceman – a squad leader and commander of a combat vehicle in the same company. Both took part in the armed aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Nearly 900 war crimes recorded in Bucha and over 11,000 in district during occupation, Kravchenko says

Classification of the crimes

The suspects’ actions have been classified as violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with the intentional killing of a civilian.

Furthermore, one of the suspects – a gunner in a parachute-assault platoon – is already facing charges in another case concerning the murder of a civilian. The indictment has been submitted to the court.

See more: Zelenskyy on anniversary of tragedy in Bucha: The whole world has seen horror Russia brings

Cruel treatment

An indictment has also been sent to court against a senior instructor (deputy platoon commander) of the 1st Special Purpose Platoon of the 4th Group of the 27th Separate Special Purpose Detachment "Kuzbass" of the Siberian Military District of the Russian National Guard. He threatened civilians with weapons and carried out unlawful searches and interrogations.